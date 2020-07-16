Pay it 4ward: Providing Weck's burritos to delivery drivers for Meals on Wheels

Dozens of burritos; cooked, packed and delivered to dozens of people who coincidentally volunteer their time delivering food.

“I frequently have the chance to visit with a person over and over again,” said Bill Bechtold, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels delivers countless meals to people all over the metro area. For 80% of those people, Meals on Wheels delivery drivers are the only people see they see on a regular basis, according to staffers with the organization.

“Somebody comes to look after them. Somebody comes to make sure they're not laying on the floor," said Bechtold.

Meals on Wheels has been especially busy during the COVID pandemic. Grant funds are helping to support increased demand.

Thursday, drivers get to enjoy some delicious Weck's burritos.

Volunteer coordinator Caillin Murray said it's a great way to say 'thank you' to the volunteer drivers who don't ask for anything in return.

“It is incredible, because every single person that's here to deliver is not doing it for thanks. They're not doing it for kudos,” said Murray. “They're doing it because they love it."

