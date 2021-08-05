PB&J School Supply Drive is seeking donations

Colton Shone
Updated: August 05, 2021 08:01 AM
Created: August 05, 2021 07:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- PB&J Family Services is seeking donations for their school supply drive currently going on.
The drive supports at-risk children and ensures they have necessary supplies.
Visit the 4Links section for a donation link.
Colton Shone talked with PB&J Family Services Outreach Manager Vanessa Anderson Thursday morning.
Watch the video above to learn more.
