PB&J School Supply Drive is seeking donations

Colton Shone
Updated: August 05, 2021 08:01 AM
Created: August 05, 2021 07:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- PB&J Family Services is seeking donations for their school supply drive currently going on.

The drive supports at-risk children and ensures they have necessary supplies.

Colton Shone talked with PB&J Family Services Outreach Manager Vanessa Anderson Thursday morning.

NMPED: Floyd school board suspended after refusing to comply with mask guidelines
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 609 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham addresses surge in COVID cases and 'tough decisions' for NM
Operating plan for Gateway Center raises questions
Albuquerque mayor faces ethics complaint in reelection bid
