PBS launches educational broadcast classes for K-5 students

"You're trying to illicit that engagement from a screen, rather than the actual students in front of you. So, it's been a wonderful rewarding experience, but it's been so different than anything I've ever done before,” she said.

Carrillo said this type of show is important for families that may have less resources than others.

"One of the biggest issues that has come up with this whole pandemic is a realization that we are not where we need to be in terms of equity. In terms of the digital divide, in terms of those that have and those that have not,” she said.

"I'm really hoping that this experience can provide at least a little bit more access,” Carrillo added.

For more information about the broadcast, click here.