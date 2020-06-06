Peaceful protesters gather at Civic Plaza for Albuquerque Unidos event

"We're trying to work with everybody and bring peace, and we're trying to bring attention to the police brutality that has been going on in the nation from the blacks, Hispanic--it doesn't matter what race," said Josh Perez, an organizer and owner of Take Over Promotions.

The focal message of the event was for everyone to unite.

"Hopefully, we can create more unity between our police force and our regular every day civilians. We want to get everybody involved with the police force. We want the police to feel safe and comfortable with the community. We want the community to feel safe and comfortable with the police," said Malcom Shelby, an organizer and part of Dukes Up Guns Down--a group which educates people about gun violence.

An Albuquerque Police Department leader spoke to the crowd and said they all need to stand together and build relationships. The crowd had a mixed reaction with some of them clapping and others booing.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the city has a long way to go but is ahead of many others.

"Many cities with respect to police reform are just waking up to these issues. They are just essentially thinking they should step up to the plate. We stood up to the plate and headed towards first," said Keller.

Some people are hopeful progress will come.

"Rioting is the language of the unheard. You don't necessarily want to see America literally burning down, but people are tired. People are exhausted and Albuquerque is out here today because we're going to be a major part of the change that's going to happen in this world," said Patrick Tripp.

The protest also included many families with young kids. For the change to last, parents there believe their kids need to be a part of history in the making.

"It's never too early to talk about racism to our kids and race. It's important that they understand they should treat others equally. They should love all people and that we all deserve that same love and equality," said a father.

His daughter, who is 12 years old, said she's learned equality can come by spreading love, not violence.

"People are getting hurt. People are mad. People are sad. We just have very mixed emotions now because of everything that's happened in our past and even now. I think we just really need to stand up for ourselves and everybody else," she said.

The protest ended peacefully, but there were two close calls.

During a speech, a person in the crowd set off two fireworks.

Some people realized what it was and remained calm.

Organizers were quick to track down the person responsible and send them away.

Another person began to shout at the protesters from a distance. Again, organizers approached the woman and were able to control the situation.