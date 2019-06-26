Pearce weighs in on Trump's re-election campaign in NM
Patrick Hayes
June 26, 2019 06:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico GOP Chairman Steve Pearce spent 14 years in Congress and said President Trump's re-election campaign is paying close attention to the Land of Enchantment.
The state went blue for Hillary Clinton back in 2016. In fact, Republicans have not won a presidential race in New Mexico since 2004.
Pearce and Trump think New Mexico is in play.
"I Told them early on that I thought we had a chance of winning if we could get the resources in here, if they would send people in for their campaign – they began to look at it and then you see them saying it publicly that they believe New Mexico is in play," Pearce said.
Watch the video above to see the full interview with Steve Pearce.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: June 26, 2019 06:40 PM
Created: June 26, 2019 05:53 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved