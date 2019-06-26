Pearce weighs in on Trump's re-election campaign in NM | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > 10 Democratic candidates participate in the first presidential debate of the year
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Pearce weighs in on Trump's re-election campaign in NM

Patrick Hayes
June 26, 2019 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico GOP Chairman Steve Pearce spent 14 years in Congress and said President Trump's re-election campaign is paying close attention to the Land of Enchantment. 

Advertisement

The state went blue for Hillary Clinton back in 2016. In fact, Republicans have not won a presidential race in New Mexico since 2004. 

Pearce and Trump think New Mexico is in play. 

"I Told them early on that I thought we had a chance of winning if we could get the resources in here, if they would send people in for their campaign – they began to look at it and then you see them saying it publicly that they believe New Mexico is in play," Pearce said. 

Watch the video above to see the full interview with Steve Pearce. 

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: June 26, 2019 06:40 PM
Created: June 26, 2019 05:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bond set for mom charged in child and animal abuse case
Bond set for mom charged in child and animal abuse case
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Woman claims judge denied her an interpreter during hearing
Woman claims judge denied her an interpreter during hearing
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
New APD officers focus on community-based policing strategies
New APD officers focus on community-based policing strategies
Advertisement




Man caught in lewd act at a park in NE Albuquerque
Man caught in lewd act at a park in NE Albuquerque
Pearce weighs in on Trump's re-election campaign in NM
Pearce weighs in on Trump's re-election campaign in NM
Forest Service: 45 abandoned campfires found over the weekend
Forest Service: 45 abandoned campfires found over the weekend
Gov. Lujan Grisham aims to end child hunger in NM within a year
Gov. Lujan Grisham aims to end child hunger in NM within a year
Two war heroes brought together after 74 years
Two war heroes brought together after 74 years