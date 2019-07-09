Pebble Labs expands to Los Alamos, bringing hundreds of jobs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Pebble Labs USA Inc. is expanding its biosciences business to Los Alamos.
The expansion will provide more than 230 full-time jobs, according to the company.
Gov. Michelle Lujan announced the state will provide the company with $4 million in economic development assistance for choosing New Mexico as a place to expand.
"I am proud to be supporting homegrown businesses like Pebble labs that are driving innovation and cutting-edge scientific research right here in New Mexico," the governor said.
The company manages research on food and crop safety.
