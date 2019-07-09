Pebble Labs expands to Los Alamos, bringing hundreds of jobs | KOB 4
Pebble Labs expands to Los Alamos, bringing hundreds of jobs

Patrick Hayes
July 09, 2019 05:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Pebble Labs USA Inc. is expanding its biosciences business to Los Alamos.

The expansion will provide more than 230 full-time jobs, according to the company.

Gov. Michelle Lujan announced the state will provide the company with $4 million in economic development assistance for choosing New Mexico as a place to expand.

"I am proud to be supporting homegrown businesses like Pebble labs that are driving innovation and cutting-edge scientific research right here in New Mexico," the governor said.

The company manages research on food and crop safety. 

