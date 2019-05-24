Pecos man missing after jumping into Pecos River

A memorial on a bridge over the Pecos River marks the spot where the 46-year-old was last seen on the evening of May 9.

"It's frustrating. Very frustrating," said Peter Encinias, Brian Encinias’s brother.

According to a press release from NMSP, Brian Encinia’s clothing matched the description of a larceny suspect who led them on a pursuit.

"I know my brother and the only way I see him jumping in that river is if he was scared or intimidated at a point,” said Peter Encinias. “So I want to know what actually happened."

Peter Encinias believes his brother drowned.

"My brother would have contacted us within an hour. If he was in that river and he got out he would have called one of us to go get him or help him or something," he said.

The family has a lot of questions for state police about what happened and they also wonder if officers could've done more to save him. But more than anything the family now wants closure. They're hoping somebody finds Brian Encinia’s body somewhere along the Pecos River.



"We want to recover his body not just to put him to rest. We want to see what really happened," said Diego Encinias, Brian Encinia’s nephew.

A spokesperson for NMSP said Friday that they are not giving up on the search. They have used dive teams, and even an aircraft in their efforts.

The family is organizing its own search effort, going up and down the banks of the Pecos River. But so far, no sign of a body.

The only clue is a shoe the family believes Brian Encinia was wearing that was found about 5 miles downstream from where he jumped in.

"How did a grown man jump in here and just float away,” said Diego Encinias. It's still unclear if Brian Encinias was the suspect officers were originally looking for. According to NMSP, there was a warrant out for his arrest at the time he went missing in the river.

State police also say officers lost sight of Encinias in the river as he was swept downstream.