PED: 26 New Mexico public schools on COVID-19 watchlist

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 24, 2020 10:33 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As winter break begins, 26 public schools in New Mexico are on the state's COVID-19 watchlist.
As of the week of Dec. 24, the following school buildings have had at least two Rapid Responses within a 14-day period:
ALBUQUERQUE
ARTESIA
BELEN
CARLSBAD
CLAYTON
ESPAÑOLA
FRUITLAND
GALLUP
HATCH
MAGDALENA
PORTALES
RATON
RIO RANCHO
ROSWELL
SANTA ROSA
SHIPROCK
A Rapid Response is conducted by the state's health department after an employee or student tests postive for COVID-19. To see the watchlist for the entire state, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company