PED: 26 New Mexico public schools on COVID-19 watchlist | KOB 4

PED: 26 New Mexico public schools on COVID-19 watchlist

PED: 26 New Mexico public schools on COVID-19 watchlist

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 24, 2020 10:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As winter break begins, 26 public schools in New Mexico are on the state's COVID-19 watchlist. 

As of the week of Dec. 24, the following school buildings have had at least two Rapid Responses within a 14-day period:

ALBUQUERQUE

  • La Cueva High

ARTESIA

  • Artesia High
  • Roselawn Elementary

BELEN

  • Belen Consolidated Schools-Administration
  • Gil Sanchez Elementary

CARLSBAD

  • Carlsbad Intermediate

CLAYTON

  • Clayton High

ESPAÑOLA

  • Española Valley High

FRUITLAND

  • Ojo Amarillo Elementary

GALLUP

  • Gallup Central Alternative
  • Hozho Academy
  • Indian Hills Elementary
  • John F. Kennedy Middle
  • Middle College High

HATCH

  • Hatch Valley High

MAGDALENA

  • Magdalena Middle

PORTALES

  • Portales High

RATON

  • Raton High

RIO RANCHO

  • Cleveland High

ROSWELL

  • Berrendo Elementary
  • Military Heights Elementary
  • Roswell High

SANTA ROSA

  • Santa Rosa Middle

SHIPROCK

  • Eva B. Stokely Elementary
  • Shiprock High
  • Shiprock Transportation

A Rapid Response is conducted by the state's health department after an employee or student tests postive for COVID-19. To see the watchlist for the entire state, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website
New Mexico launches COVID-19 vaccine registration website
Lt. Governor Howie Morales gets involved after murder suspect is released from jail ahead of trial
Lt. Governor Howie Morales gets involved after murder suspect is released from jail ahead of trial
Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Presbyterian
Volunteers make stockings for newborns at Presbyterian
Albuquerque neighborhood to continue Christmas Eve luminaria tradition
Albuquerque neighborhood to continue Christmas Eve luminaria tradition
New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, 1,174 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 40 new deaths, 1,174 additional COVID-19 cases