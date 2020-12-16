PED Secretary discusses plans for spring semester

While Stewart said he’s optimistic about the vaccine, it’s still uncertain when students will be able to return in person.

"Well you know, there's a lot of unknowns about the vaccine, including pace of roll out,” he said. “We still have a lot of conversations to have about where educators fall in the distribution plan, but I'm really hopeful about it. I think anything that helps us turn the corner and beat back this pandemic and create safer conditions is better position us to bring more kids back into school buildings. And that's what we all want. Everyone in the administration wants safe, in-person learning conditions."

After winter break, New Mexico schools in the hybrid model must go back to online learning for two weeks. Stewart hopes that will slow the spread of COVID-19 and speed up a safe return to classrooms.

As for the nearly 12,000 students the state says are still unaccounted for, Stewart said they’re working with district officials to find the kids before going door-to-door.

"Once we've gone through that whole process we'll know who is still left, who is still unaccounted for, and we'll prioritize the resources for making calls, emails, text messages, and knocking on doors, with that more refined group of students,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the PED will start using a new strategic plan next year. The plan includes getting lawmakers to pass a budget that helps students catch up on learning they missed during the pandemic. He also wants to recruit more teachers to the state.

"So I always want things to move faster than they do, but that just gives me more reason to stay at it the next day,” he said.