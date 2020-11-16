PED Secretary issues new guidance for when schools should shut down due to COVID

While state leaders have been looking at how to phase back middle school and high school students into the classroom, the recent surge in COVID cases put everything on hold.

“Unfortunately with this latest surge that we've seen, it really has put on pause our ability to engage in those kinds of conversations about middle school and high school, so much of the timing around that will be dictated by how well we do in these next two weeks and beyond in terms of getting back on the right trajectory,” Stewart said.

Stewart is calling on students and their families to stay home, practice social distancing, and follow health guidelines—because the future of New Mexico’s schools depend on it.