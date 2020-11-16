PED Secretary issues new guidance for when schools should shut down due to COVID

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: November 16, 2020 05:24 PM
Created: November 16, 2020 05:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Public Education Department issued new guidance for when a school should shut down because of COVID-19.
PED Cabinet Secretary Ryan Stewart spoke during a virtual news conference Monday. There were no groundbreaking changes announced, but Stewart said the next two weeks are going to be critical for helping the state make decisions about schools.
More than 1,000 students and staff in New Mexico school’s have tested positive for COVID-19 since September.
The PED’s new guidance impacts schools still operating under the hybrid model. The new rule states that if the state traces an infected person to a school four times within two weeks, then school will be required to shut down.
While state leaders have been looking at how to phase back middle school and high school students into the classroom, the recent surge in COVID cases put everything on hold.
“Unfortunately with this latest surge that we've seen, it really has put on pause our ability to engage in those kinds of conversations about middle school and high school, so much of the timing around that will be dictated by how well we do in these next two weeks and beyond in terms of getting back on the right trajectory,” Stewart said.
Stewart is calling on students and their families to stay home, practice social distancing, and follow health guidelines—because the future of New Mexico’s schools depend on it.
