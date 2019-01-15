Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's west side | KOB 4
Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's west side

Christina Rodriguez
January 15, 2019 08:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Coors and Quail Tuesday night.

Simon Drobik, Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson, said the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk when crossing Coors. 

A witness told police that the pedestrian walked into traffic without any hesitation.

The investigation is ongoing, however, police believe the pedestrian is to blame.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: January 15, 2019 08:13 PM
Created: January 15, 2019 06:45 PM

