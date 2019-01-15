Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's west side
Christina Rodriguez
January 15, 2019 08:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A pedestrian was killed in a crash at Coors and Quail Tuesday night.
Simon Drobik, Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson, said the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk when crossing Coors.
A witness told police that the pedestrian walked into traffic without any hesitation.
The investigation is ongoing, however, police believe the pedestrian is to blame.
