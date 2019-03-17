Pedestrian critically injured in crash
KOB Web Staff
March 17, 2019 04:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A vehicle struck a pedestrian in southeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning, then took off.
Police officers were on the scene at around 3 a.m. near Zuni and Central.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
