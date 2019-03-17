Pedestrian critically injured in crash | KOB 4
Pedestrian critically injured in crash

KOB Web Staff
March 17, 2019 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A vehicle struck a pedestrian in southeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning, then took off.

Police officers were on the scene at around 3 a.m. near Zuni and Central. 

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Updated: March 17, 2019 04:23 PM
Created: March 17, 2019 11:42 AM

