Pedestrian dies after being struck by southbound vehicle on I-25

Justine Lopez
Updated: April 28, 2020 08:40 PM
Created: April 28, 2020 08:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fatal accident involving a vehicle versus pedestrian closed southbound I-25 at Comanche Tuesday evening.
Officers received a call about an unknown female walking on the interstate. While officers were enroute, the female was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling southbound.
APD Motors Unit is investigating the accident. Police have not yet released the name of the deceased female.
Information is limited at this time.
