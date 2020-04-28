Pedestrian dies after being struck by southbound vehicle on I-25 | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
Updated: April 28, 2020 08:40 PM
Created: April 28, 2020 08:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fatal accident involving a vehicle versus pedestrian closed southbound I-25 at Comanche Tuesday evening.

Officers received a call about an unknown female walking on the interstate. While officers were enroute, the female was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling southbound.

APD Motors Unit is investigating the accident. Police have not yet released the name of the deceased female.

Information is limited at this time. 


