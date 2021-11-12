APD: Pedestrian fatally hit at EB I-40 on-ramp near Coors by AFR unit responding to call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pedestrian was killed Friday morning when an Albuquerque Fire Rescue unit hit them at the eastbound I-40 on-ramp near Coors.

An AFR vehicle was responding to a paramedic mutual aid call in Bernalillo County with lights and sirens on just after midnight. According to APD, the vehicle was traveling south on Coors and turned onto the on-ramp where it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian began pushing a shopping cart across the road at the same time as when the vehicle entered the on-ramp.