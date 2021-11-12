APD: Pedestrian fatally hit at EB I-40 on-ramp near Coors by AFR unit responding to call

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pedestrian was killed Friday morning when an Albuquerque Fire Rescue unit hit them at the eastbound I-40 on-ramp near Coors.
An AFR vehicle was responding to a paramedic mutual aid call in Bernalillo County with lights and sirens on just after midnight. According to APD, the vehicle was traveling south on Coors and turned onto the on-ramp where it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian began pushing a shopping cart across the road at the same time as when the vehicle entered the on-ramp.
AFR personnel stopped and gave medical care to the person, who was transported by ambulance to UNMH where they succumbed to their injuries.
APD officers were called to the scene at around 1 a.m.
An investigation is ongoing. A pedestrian error appears to be a factor in the crash – according to APD – and no charges are pending.
