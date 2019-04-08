Pedestrian hit, killed on I-25
Joshua Panas
April 08, 2019 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A vehicle struck a pedestrian on the southbound lanes of I-25 at Montano Monday night.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Daren DeAuero said the pedestrian was killed.
The southbound lanes of I-25 are expected to be closed for much of the night.
Traffic is being diverted onto Montano.
