Pedestrian hit, killed on I-25

Joshua Panas
April 08, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A vehicle struck a pedestrian on the southbound lanes of I-25 at Montano Monday night.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Daren DeAuero said the pedestrian was killed.

The southbound lanes of I-25 are expected to be closed for much of the night.

Traffic is being diverted onto Montano. 

Created: April 08, 2019 10:26 PM

