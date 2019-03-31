Pedestrian in critical condition after accident at Girard and Central | KOB 4
Pedestrian in critical condition after accident at Girard and Central

Christina Rodriguez
March 31, 2019 10:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The intersection of Central Avenue and Girard Boulevard has been shut down as police investigate an accident.

A pedestrian was hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: March 31, 2019 10:17 PM
Created: March 31, 2019 09:17 PM

