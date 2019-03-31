Pedestrian in critical condition after accident at Girard and Central
Christina Rodriguez
March 31, 2019 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The intersection of Central Avenue and Girard Boulevard has been shut down as police investigate an accident.
A pedestrian was hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and has been taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
