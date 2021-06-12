Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: June 12, 2021 05:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating a serious accident involving a vehicle versus pedestrian.

According to police, a male pedestrian was struck by a beige four-door Nissan as he was crossing north on Zuni Road early Saturday.

The pedestrian was transported to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and admitted to ingesting marijuana prior to the crash.

APD arrested the driver for driving under the influence. 


