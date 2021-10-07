Pedestrian killed in crash near Double Eagle II Airport

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pedestrian was killed in an overnight crash near the Double Eagle II Airport.
APD on Thursday responded to a call about a fatal crash shortly after midnight. According to APD, the driver was traveling south on Jim McDowell Road when they struck a pedestrian, who succumbed to their injuries in the roadway.
The roadway was not illuminated. Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash but the crash is pending further investigation.
