Pedestrian killed in crash near Double Eagle II Airport

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: October 07, 2021 10:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pedestrian was killed in an overnight crash near the Double Eagle II Airport. 

APD on Thursday responded to a call about a fatal crash shortly after midnight. According to APD, the driver was traveling south on Jim McDowell Road when they struck a pedestrian, who succumbed to their injuries in the roadway.

The roadway was not illuminated. Neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash but the crash is pending further investigation. 


