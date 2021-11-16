Pedestrian killed in EB I-40 off-ramp crash near Unser

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 16, 2021 07:00 AM
Created: November 16, 2021 06:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash in the area of the Unser and eastbound I-40 off-ramp at around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.
APD officers in the area were flagged down by a bystander who informed police about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who already died from his injuries.
It is currently unknown if alcohol or speed was a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation by APD.
The exit ramp from eastbound I-40 to Unser is closed but traffic on the interstate is operating normally.
