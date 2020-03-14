Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash | KOB 4
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 14, 2020 07:28 AM
Created: March 14, 2020 07:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A body was found lying along a roadway in southwest Albuquerque late Friday night.

According to police, the man was stuck and killed by a vehicle at Coors and Bridge.

Police said the vehicle left the scene, and they don't have any information about the driver.

No witness were located when police arrived. However, police continue to investigate. 


