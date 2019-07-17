Pedestrian killed in northwest Albuquerque crash | KOB 4
Pedestrian killed in northwest Albuquerque crash

Marian Camacho
July 17, 2019 06:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The intersection of Coors and Ellison was closed overnight as police investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened in the area near Coors and Ellison. The intersection was blocked off for hours while police investigated but it is now back open.

According to police, a pedestrian was taken to UNM Hospital but died as a result of their injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

