Pedestrian killed in northwest Albuquerque crash
Marian Camacho
July 17, 2019 06:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The intersection of Coors and Ellison was closed overnight as police investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
It happened in the area near Coors and Ellison. The intersection was blocked off for hours while police investigated but it is now back open.
According to police, a pedestrian was taken to UNM Hospital but died as a result of their injuries.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: July 17, 2019 06:45 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved