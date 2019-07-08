Pedestrian killed in southwest Albuquerque crash
Marian Camacho
July 08, 2019 06:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Coors is back open near Blake Monday morning following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
Coors was closed in both directions for several hours while Bernalillo County deputies were on scene investigating.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
***UPDATE***— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) July 8, 2019
All lanes open. https://t.co/mUIkNIXmNK
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: July 08, 2019 06:11 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved