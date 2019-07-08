Pedestrian killed in southwest Albuquerque crash | KOB 4
Pedestrian killed in southwest Albuquerque crash

Marian Camacho
July 08, 2019 06:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Coors is back open near Blake Monday morning following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Coors was closed in both directions for several hours while Bernalillo County deputies were on scene investigating. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Marian Camacho


July 08, 2019 06:11 AM

