Pedestrian killed in suspected NW Albuquerque hit-and-run crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 28, 2021 09:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash near a northwest Albuquerque gas station. 

Officers on Monday evening responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 201 Coors Blvd NW. According to reports, the vehicle fled the scene and the pedestrian was taken to the UNMH where she succumbed to her injuries.

The pedestrian was walking east on Avalon Road NW and started crossing Coors Boulevard right as a white SUV – traveling south on Coors – was passing through the intersection. The pedestrian was hit in front of the Speedway gas station that the SUV never returned to.

APD will be using surveillance video footage and debris from the SUV to identify the vehicle involved as a part of their investigation. The pedestrian's identity has not been confirmed by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Speed was ruled out as a factor in the crash. 


