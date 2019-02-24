Pedestrian killed near Carlisle and Montgomery
Christina Rodriguez
February 24, 2019 05:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The intersection of Carlisle and Montgomery was closed for a few hours on Sunday because a pedestrian was hit and killed.
Both directions of Montgomery are now open.
Police haven't said if they have anyone in custody or if the driver will face charges.
