Pedestrian seriously injured in NE Albuquerque vehicle crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: May 03, 2022 08:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person suffered serious injuries during a pedestrian-vehicle crash Monday night in northeast Albuquerque.
APD officers were dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. regarding a crash near the area of Montgomery Boulevard and Monroe Street, just west of San Mateo Blvd. A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Details are limited. This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company