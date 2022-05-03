Pedestrian seriously injured in NE Albuquerque vehicle crash | KOB 4
Pedestrian seriously injured in NE Albuquerque vehicle crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: May 03, 2022 08:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person suffered serious injuries during a pedestrian-vehicle crash Monday night in northeast Albuquerque. 

APD officers were dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. regarding a crash near the area of Montgomery Boulevard and Monroe Street, just west of San Mateo Blvd. A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 

Details are limited. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

