Pedestrian seriously injured Tuesday night in NE Albuquerque crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: November 17, 2021 09:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A woman was seriously injured Tuesday night in the second reported pedestrian crash in 24 hours within the metro. 

APD responded to Eubank Boulevard NE and Indian School Road NE at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators determined a white Dodge truck was traveling from northbound Eubank onto westbound Indian School when a female pedestrian wearing dark clothes was crossing the intersection from the median, not at the crosswalk. The driver did not see the pedestrian and struck her with the passenger side of the truck.

The driver stopped and called 911. The pedestrian was taken to UNMH where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Neither alcohol nor speed appears to be a factor in the crash. However, APD stated the crash appeared to be pedestrian error and no charges are pending. 

The crash occurred less than 24 hours after a pedestrian was fatally hit at an eastbound I-40 on-ramp near Unser. 

APD is currently investigating each incident. 


