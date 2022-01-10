Pedestrian hit, killed by Rail Runner train Monday morning

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police and Rail Runner Express officials are investigating a Monday morning incident where a pedestrian was killed.
According to authorities, a trespasser was struck by the train at 2nd and Montaño. The train was traveling northbound toward Santa Fe to begin service for the day so no passengers were on board.
Rail Runner was briefly suspended between the Downtown and Los Ranchos de Albuquerque stops.
