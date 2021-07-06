Pediatrician urges parents to not skip check-up appointments

Dr. Cvijanovich said some of that has to do with younger kids not being able to get vaccinated yet while seeing their older siblings get the vaccine. Overall, this last year has been tough on everyone.

After a year of virtual learning, pediatricians are noticing weight gain and changes in vision in their patients.

"Sometimes with parents, they may not notice subtle changes in their children, especially these days with COVID, when everybody's together 24/7," Dr. Cvijanovich said. "Sometimes it's a little bit harder to notice subtle changes in their children."

That's where the doctor comes in. There's also a push to get children vaccinated for diseases that vaccines have been around for for a long time, like measles. With kids being out and about, it's a good idea to make sure their tetanus shot is also updated.

"If we had a big measles outbreak right now on top of what's going on with COVID, I think it would be devastating to deal with these vaccine-preventable diseases," Dr. Cvijanovich said.

Another concern is getting sports physicals before getting on the field.

"Sometimes we do find that kids have elevated blood pressure, and that's something that is not only important for us to know about and to treat, but that could pose risks with if they play sports, if they have high blood pressure, they could be at risk for some severe events during sports you know even something like a heart attack, kids can get heart attacks," Dr. Cvijanovich said.