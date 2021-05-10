Pediatrician weighs in on Pfizer vaccine for young teens

She said the vaccine could bring similar side effects to kids as it did to adults – like arm soreness and mild flu-like symptoms. Dr. Cvijanovich didn’t know the symptoms of the kids who received the placebo and were exposed to the real virus.

“I do know the pediatric population, very often, is mild and sometimes asymptomatic. But again, the kids with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to severe disease,” she explained.

She said even if someone’s child is healthy, parents should think about other children who may not be.

“I think that it’s a way to protect our population as a whole,” she said.