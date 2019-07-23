Penguin Chill Exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo

Inside the 14,500 square foot building, people will find Gentoo, king and macaroni penguins.

They can be seen waddling around and swimming in a 75,000 gallon tank.

“I love the Gentoos,” said Karen Waterfall, ABQ Biopark curator of birds. “They're very gregarious and playful and you will always find them in the water. They're just like super fun.”

Officials expect crowds at the zoo to be larger than normal for the first few months the exhibit is open.

They warn that access to the line to enter the exhibit may be cut off a few hours before the zoo closes to ensure everyone in line gets a chance to see the penguins.