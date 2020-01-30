Penguin Chill exhibit to briefly close for maintenance

“We're just looking forward to getting it done and polished up to our standards so when we open for the spring and summer it/s ready,” said Greg Jackson, marketing coordinator for the zoo.

Jackson said the Penguin Chill will close on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.

“If we have to close an exhibit down for a couple days, we want to do it now when it’s going to have the least impact,” he said.

The zoo also plans on putting new markers on the ground for the motion-tracking interactive game.