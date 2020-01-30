Penguin Chill exhibit to briefly close for maintenance | KOB 4
Penguin Chill exhibit to briefly close for maintenance

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 30, 2020 07:06 PM
Created: January 30, 2020 06:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Penguin Chill exhibit at the ABQ BioPark Zoo will be closed for two days in February for routine maintenance.

Since it opened in July, 90,000 people have walked through the exhibit.

“They're so beautiful and exciting, and I love it,” said Martha Romero. “I just love it.”

However, the exhibit is already sowing signs of wear. Paint is chipping off the walls and the handrails.

“We're just looking forward to getting it done and polished up to our standards so when we open for the spring and summer it/s ready,” said Greg Jackson, marketing coordinator for the zoo.

Jackson said the Penguin Chill will close on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.

“If we have to close an exhibit down for a couple days, we want to do it now when it’s going to have the least impact,” he said.

The zoo also plans on putting new markers on the ground for the motion-tracking interactive game.


