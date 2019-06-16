Penguin dies before new exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Penguin dies before new exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo

KOB Web Staff
June 16, 2019 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- One of the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo's newest tenants died.

Advertisement

James, a king penguin, passed away on Friday.

Zoo officials said James began losing weight after arriving at the zoo on June 5. Zoo staff said caregivers took all measures possible to save Jame's life. Unfortunately, they said it wasn't enough.

Zoo officials said the remaining 31 penguins are behaving normally and appear to be thriving in their new environment. 

No official date has been given for the penguin exhibit's opening.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: June 16, 2019 10:19 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Best high schools in NM ranked
Best high schools in NM ranked
Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking
Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking
Penguin dies before new exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
Penguin dies before new exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
California student honors fallen Valencia County deputy in school project
California student honors fallen Valencia County deputy in school project
Silver Alert: Everette Curley
Silver Alert: Everette Curley
Advertisement




ABQ City Council to vote on incentive package for NBCUniversal
ABQ City Council to vote on incentive package for NBCUniversal
Albuquerque banking on return visitors from Senior Games
Albuquerque banking on return visitors from Senior Games
Penguin dies before new exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
Penguin dies before new exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
California student honors fallen Valencia County deputy in school project
California student honors fallen Valencia County deputy in school project
Best high schools in NM ranked
Best high schools in NM ranked