Penguin dies before new exhibit opens at ABQ Biopark Zoo
KOB Web Staff
June 16, 2019 10:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- One of the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo's newest tenants died.
James, a king penguin, passed away on Friday.
Zoo officials said James began losing weight after arriving at the zoo on June 5. Zoo staff said caregivers took all measures possible to save Jame's life. Unfortunately, they said it wasn't enough.
Zoo officials said the remaining 31 penguins are behaving normally and appear to be thriving in their new environment.
No official date has been given for the penguin exhibit's opening.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: June 16, 2019 10:19 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved