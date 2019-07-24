Penguin with special needs gets extra attention at ABQ BioPark Zoo

Many visitors will also notice that Regan’s waddle is a bit unbalanced when compared to the other birds.

“He's wobbly,” Waterfall said. “You'll notice him going up the rocks, he's a little bit unsteady. He goes up the snow piles, it maybe takes him an extra couple tires whereas the other birds maybe walk up with ease.”

The zookeepers spend extra time with Regan to make sure he is doing OK.

“[We] help him in the pool, just make sure he can get out OK, and every day we see vast improvements,” Waterfall said. “He's now going in on his own in the pool. He's found his way to the ramps and we're really excited about that.”

Waterfall said Regan is showing everyone that there’s nothing wrong with being different.

“He might act a little different on exhibit, but it's OK,” Waterfall said. “We spend a lot of time with him just to make sure he's going to thrive on exhibit.”