Penguins acclimating to new exhibit at ABQ BioPark Zoo

The climate-controlled habitat is made up of land and water. It includes artificial snow to re-create the birds’ natural habitat on the southern tip of Argentina.

“We wanted to talk about climate change and the effect that it's having on those regions,” Flemming said. “When you come through, you're going to see a lot of greens and a lot of kind of things that make you feel like there's vegetation around."

The attraction also features a live projection of the southern lights and 18 hand-carved wooden models of different penguin species.

Caring for the birds is no easy task.

“It takes three keepers to feed the birds,” said Karen Waterfall. “They're not used to us right now so we spend a lot of time in there with them."

The zoo has not set an opening date for the exhibit. However, officials expect the penguins will be adjusted and ready for their public debut sometime in July.