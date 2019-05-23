Penguins arrive at ABQ BioPark
Christina Rodriguez
May 23, 2019 10:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark Zoo welcomed 22 macaroni and gentoo penguins on Thursday.
After the penguins get used to their new home, their exhibit will be open to the public in July.
The BioPark is also expecting to welcome a group of king penguins later this month.
This is the first exhibit where the people can find the three species of penguins together.
For more information, click here.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 23, 2019 10:39 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved