Penguins begin exploring new home at ABQ Biopark Zoo
Brittany Costello
July 11, 2019 06:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The penguins have been officially moved into their new exhibition at the ABQ BioPark Zoo.
The penguins appear to be enjoying themselves.
They were seen diving and dashing through the water Thursday.
“I absolutely think this exhibit sets the standard for future exhibits here at the zoo,” said Karen Waterfall, the curator of birds at the zoo.
Waterfall said there 31 penguins, three different species, in the exhibit.
In addition to viewing the birds, visitors will get to experience different educational activities.
The exhibit opens July 23.
