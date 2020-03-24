Pennsylvania nonprofit offers free telehealth services to New Mexico seniors on Medicare | KOB 4
Pennsylvania nonprofit offers free telehealth services to New Mexico seniors on Medicare

Brittany Costello
Created: March 24, 2020 10:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A nonprofit based out of Pennsylvania is spreading its resources across the nation to help some of our senior New Mexicans.

Medicare Telehealth Hotline, developed by CCS Healthcare, offers help to seniors on Medicare who are looking to address health care concerns and access medicine without going to the doctor's office.

“They can call us for non-related COVID-19 related questions, for anything regarding their health,” said Dr. John Hopkins, Medical Director for Medicare Telehealth Hotline. “Anything that a physician can do in their office that are non-procedure based. We can handle though a video call, things like prescription refills, urinary tract infections, rashes on your skin, we have a psychiatrist on service that can help with anxiety depression.”

All of this is possible over the phone and through video communication. 

"It's a new landscape, it's a new world that we're living in,” said Hopkins. “It’s very different than it was ten days ago, and we can, since the rules have been relaxed, we can really prescribe across state lines and we are really here to help people. To give them a resource when they can’t get in touch with their primary."

This service is free for seniors with traditional Medicare. The non-profit is waving co-pays, if there is one.

For more information, call 888-392-8889 or visit https://medicaretelehealthhotline.org/


