Pennsylvania nonprofit offers free telehealth services to New Mexico seniors on Medicare

"It's a new landscape, it's a new world that we're living in,” said Hopkins. “It’s very different than it was ten days ago, and we can, since the rules have been relaxed, we can really prescribe across state lines and we are really here to help people. To give them a resource when they can’t get in touch with their primary."

This service is free for seniors with traditional Medicare. The non-profit is waving co-pays, if there is one.

For more information, call 888-392-8889 or visit https://medicaretelehealthhotline.org/