People appear to be disappointed, but understanding of state-run museum closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor is mandating state-run museums and historical sites close to limit where COVID-19 can spread in New Mexico.
State-run museums and historical sites reopened in September at 25% maximum capacity.
Since then, the state has seen a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
People who spoke with KOB 4 said they are disappointed about the re-closure, but they understood why the governor made the decision.
"I totally understand, and believe in what the governor is suggesting in being in our best interest," said Ruth Galbreath. " And we just have to be adults about recognizing safety is the most important thing."
"I am pretty sad about it because I do love coming here," said Max Morley. "But, it does make sense to close all the places where it could be more of a spreading location."
The governor did not mandate that city-run museums close. However, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is scheduled to address in additional measures the city will take to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
