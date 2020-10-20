People appear to be disappointed, but understanding of state-run museum closures

"I totally understand, and believe in what the governor is suggesting in being in our best interest," said Ruth Galbreath. " And we just have to be adults about recognizing safety is the most important thing."

"I am pretty sad about it because I do love coming here," said Max Morley. "But, it does make sense to close all the places where it could be more of a spreading location."

The governor did not mandate that city-run museums close. However, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is scheduled to address in additional measures the city will take to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday.