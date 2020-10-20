People appear to be disappointed, but understanding of state-run museum closures | KOB 4


Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 20, 2020 05:39 PM
Created: October 20, 2020 04:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The governor is mandating state-run museums and historical sites close to limit where COVID-19 can spread in New Mexico.

State-run museums and historical sites reopened in September at 25% maximum capacity. 

Since then, the state has seen a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. 

People who spoke with KOB 4 said they are disappointed about the re-closure, but they understood why the governor made the decision.

"I totally understand, and believe in what the governor is suggesting in being in our best interest," said Ruth Galbreath. " And we just have to be adults about recognizing safety is the most important thing."

"I am pretty sad about it because I do love coming here," said Max Morley. "But, it does make sense to close all the places where it could be more of a spreading location."

The governor did not mandate that city-run museums close. However, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is scheduled to address in additional measures the city will take to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Wednesday. 


