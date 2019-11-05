People brave lines to vote on Election Day | KOB 4
People brave lines to vote on Election Day

Joy Wang
Updated: November 05, 2019 10:24 PM
Created: November 05, 2019 09:33 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Clerk was pleased with voter turnout on Election Day.

Some polling locations had steady lines on Tuesday.

An initial tally shows that more than 20% of registered voters turned out for the election. Past elections have had as little as 6% of registered voters show up.

The turnout was likely due to the first of its kind election. Lawmakers passed the Local Election Act during the 2020 legislature.

It allowed for elections to cover multiple entities including schools and government.

The Local Election Act hopes to improve efficiency and reduce costs.


