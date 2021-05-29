People celebrate unofficial start of summer during Memorial Day weekend

Tamara Lopez
Updated: May 29, 2021 05:15 PM
Created: May 29, 2021 04:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - People are celebrating the unofficial start of summer during Memorial Day weekend.
This year, a number of indoor and outdoor activities have returned just in time for the summer fun.
"We haven't been able to do this in a while, so it's nice to get out again," said Angel Martinez.
Visitors like Martinez were diving into fun at Urban Air Trampoline Park.
"It feels cool, but it gets rid of your energy fast," said Cameran Stanton.
One group who came out was even celebrating a birthday.
"We've been on lockdown for so long so just so the kids could have fun, enjoy my daughter's birthday, and have fun, eat with friends and family," said Saravena Armijo.
It's a luxury they didn't get to enjoy last year.
"It's really just a blessing for the kids for us to see them. They're excited, they're running all over the place," said Denise Blea.
For many New Mexicans, Memorial Day is the first holiday that feels closer to the "new normal".
