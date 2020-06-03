People express concerns about race relations, policing during Human Rights Commission meeting

The mayor said the commission can create change. It has a number of powers that include proposing ordinance changes.

"For us, I think we need a really good two-way dialogue," said Mayor Tim Keller. "I think that's important for the tension in our country and in our city. So, we know that people need a voice, a way to voice frustration with all things, injustice that is going on right now and racism, but we also are hoping to draw a little bit of a distinction like, 'OK, what are things we need to do here in Albuquerque.'"

Mayor Tim Keller said the commission can also propose ideas to him and city councilors-- which could shape legislation.

The commission can also connect with the Police Oversight Board and the Department of Justice.

