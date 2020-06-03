People express concerns about race relations, policing during Human Rights Commission meeting | KOB 4
People express concerns about race relations, policing during Human Rights Commission meeting

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 03, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: June 03, 2020 06:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Leaders in Albuquerque say the protest that are calling for change on race relations and inequality are having an impact. 

The city's Human Rights Commission met Wednesday night to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hundreds of people joined the meeting to express their concerns and fears. 

"I want APD to reflect why they could not just leave," a person said during the meeting. "They tear-gassed us right before they ran to the city buses to leave the area."

The mayor said the commission can create change. It has a number of powers that include proposing ordinance changes. 

"For us, I think we need a really good two-way dialogue," said Mayor Tim Keller. "I think that's important for the tension in our country and in our city. So, we know that people need a voice, a way to voice frustration with all things, injustice that is going on right now and racism, but we also are hoping to draw a little bit of a distinction like, 'OK, what are things we need to do here in Albuquerque.'"

Mayor Tim Keller said the commission can also propose ideas to him and city councilors-- which could shape legislation.

The commission can also connect with the Police Oversight Board and the Department of Justice.
 


