People flocking to take pictures in front of ABQ Sticker Wall

As more people take pictures, more stickers are being added to the wall.

"We put up about 10 of our favorite Albuquerque stickers, and we did that about ten days ago, and it's grown to about 100-200 stickers," Baker said.

Baker hopes the wall becomes one of those unique things about Albuquerque that attracts people to the area.

I'm hoping, as someone who is investing in downtown Albuquerque, that it attracts people to downtown that haven't been to downtown in awhile," he said. "They can realize how beautiful it is and how safe it is."

