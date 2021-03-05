People flocking to take pictures in front of ABQ Sticker Wall

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new tourist attraction has popped up in downtown Albuquerque.
In the alley near 5th and Central, a sticker wall has become the hot spot to take pictures.
"We created this attraction for downtown," said Mark Baker 505 Central food hall. "We just didn't know if it would stick, but we created this sticker wall."
People have been using the posting pictures on Instagram, using the hashtag ABQStickerWall.
As more people take pictures, more stickers are being added to the wall.
"We put up about 10 of our favorite Albuquerque stickers, and we did that about ten days ago, and it's grown to about 100-200 stickers," Baker said.
Baker hopes the wall becomes one of those unique things about Albuquerque that attracts people to the area.
I'm hoping, as someone who is investing in downtown Albuquerque, that it attracts people to downtown that haven't been to downtown in awhile," he said. "They can realize how beautiful it is and how safe it is."
