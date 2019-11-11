People frustrated with gridlock caused by 550 construction project

A spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Transportation told KOB 4 that the timing problem has since been resolved.

Bernalillo Mayor Jack Torres released a statement on social media calling the delays unacceptable.

In the meantime, Morales said people are welcome to take a break in his store if they are sick of waiting in traffic.

“The city needs to do some improvements and we need to deal with that,” he said.

The NMAA state volleyball tournament will take place at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho this weekend. A NMDOT spokesperson is asking people to seek alternate routes to alleviate the congestion.

The 550 construction project is expected to take two years to complete. For more information about the project, click here.