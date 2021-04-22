People gather in Albuquerque to remember lives taken too soon | KOB 4
People gather in Albuquerque to remember lives taken too soon

Joshua Panas
Created: April 22, 2021 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Approximately 100 peopled attended a vigil for Albuquerque homicide victims Thursday.

Organizers are worried about safety in the city after a violent start to 2021. By KOB's count, the city has seen 37 homicies. 

People are asking city and state leaders to make changes to the criminal justice system.

Several elected leaders attended the vigil, including some Republican state legislators, as well as Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzalez, who is running to become Albuquerque's next mayor. 


New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 228 additional COVID-19 cases
APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
Albuquerque 'spaceship' home up for sale
Sunport businesses offer hiring bonuses to attract new employees
Box full of 18 kittens found on side of road in Espanola
