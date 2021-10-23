People gather to remember cinematographer shot on film set

Looking back on a life -- and career cut short.

“I have also read a lot about her having a bright future and that's always interesting to me because it was so clear that she had a bright present and she had a big effect on all the people she has worked with,” said John Lindley, National Cinematographers Guild president.

As folks shared their grief-- others voiced their frustration.

"I feel like this didn't need to happen and this happened because people were working too many hours and they weren't being listened too, so I feel this is a really senseless act that happened,” said Rosa Weiss, local 480 Union member.

An entire industry is left mourning the loss of one of their own.

“She's a wonderful mom and wonderful wife and just a wonderful soul and I really hope more people like her exist,” said Weiss.

Many people spoke at Hutchins vigil, from friends and coworkers to national union representatives, addressing the crowd of hundreds that came to stand in solidarity.