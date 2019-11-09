People honor veterans by participating in 15K ruck march | KOB 4
People honor veterans by participating in 15K ruck march

Megan Abundis
Created: November 09, 2019 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— People gathered in downtown Albuquerque to run a 15K ruck march to honor veterans Saturday morning.

 “A ruck march is a military term. Ruck is the German word for backpack. That's where rucksack came from. Basically you put some weight on your back and start walking,” said ruck marcher Taylon Chesser.

To Chesser, the 15K is more than just a run.

“It can really bring a community together, a group together and team work,” Chesser said.

“It's a good way for me to clear my mind, a lot of vets use it as stress relief, anxiety relief, it brings back that mental image of when you were in the service,” he added.

Proceeds from the march will benefit the Fisher House, a home away from home for the family members of hospitalized veterans, and programs that assist housed and homeless veterans.

“It’s such a high price to pay from everybody. They need to know our support and appreciation,” Chesser said.


