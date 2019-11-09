People honor veterans by participating in 15K ruck march

“It's a good way for me to clear my mind, a lot of vets use it as stress relief, anxiety relief, it brings back that mental image of when you were in the service,” he added.

Proceeds from the march will benefit the Fisher House, a home away from home for the family members of hospitalized veterans, and programs that assist housed and homeless veterans.

“It’s such a high price to pay from everybody. They need to know our support and appreciation,” Chesser said.