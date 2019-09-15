People mourn death of 5-year-old Renezmae Calzada

"I thought we needed to come together and support these families,” Griego said. “Our children are very important to all of us and we need to take the time."

Groups that work to combat child abuse, like the Guardians of the Children and the Pink Ladies, gathered with a lot of their kids.

One of those kids was 7-year-old Avrianna Baca.

“We would’ve been friends,” she said. “I just wanted to say my goodbye to her and she was very lovely.”

"Our kids need us, and we definitely need to love them and respect them. They're our today, our tomorrow and our future,” Griego said.

FBI officials said there have been no arrests related to Renezmae’s death. They are not discussing suspects but are asking people who have information to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.