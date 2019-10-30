People prepare for record breaking cold temperatures

“Around this time of the year we're getting a lot of calls for dog without shelter because the temps are dropping,” she said.

The city is giving away free straw at the Westside and Eastside animal shelter to provide insulation for dogs if they go outdoors.

Christine Barber with Street Safe New Mexico is working with another vulnerable population to get them winter ready.

“We call this our ‘she shack.’ We're a non-profit for women on the street. We put it up today because it’s so cold out,” said Christine Barber, the Executive Director of Street Safe New Mexico.

Barber said she was serving women Wednesday who didn't have jackets or even proper shoes. It is a reality for those on the streets that the cold weather can be deadly.

“Women and men who are homeless, dying on the street of exposure happens every single year,” she said. “It'll happen on a night like this when they don’t expect it.”

Barber said the cold weather claimed the lives of three women she was serving last year.

To donate to Street Safe New Mexico, click here.



