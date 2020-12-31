People shooting guns into the air to celebrate the new year could be arrested

"There’s really no telling where the bullet will land,” said Dusty Francisco, New Mexico State Police Spokesperson.

It's illegal in New Mexico to shoot a gun into the air.

"If you’re caught, you will be arrested or charged," Francisco said.

APD said it's new shot shot tracking technology, Spotspotter, will make it easier to find people firing guns.

"If a shot is fired, we can pinpoint it usually within a couple of meters where the shot was fired," Gallegos said. "

APD plans to have officers on the lookout for people shooting guns.

"We will have our officers in the southeast and the southwest, in the downtown area," Gallegos said. "They'll be able to respond to specifically to where shots are fired.”

