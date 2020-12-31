People shooting guns into the air to celebrate the new year could be arrested

Megan Abundis
Updated: December 31, 2020 10:09 PM
Created: December 31, 2020 04:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Law enforcement is warning people about the dangers of shooting a gun in the air to celebrate the new year.
"We come from a western state where a lot of people have guns, and it's a tradition for a lot of people to shoot off their guns in rural areas, but it's just not safe, and especially not safe in a city like Albuquerque because we have seen these tragedies in the past," said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.
As people rang in the new year in 2020, APD received 146 calls to report shots being fired.
Law enforcement says the risk is not worth shooting a gun.
"There’s really no telling where the bullet will land,” said Dusty Francisco, New Mexico State Police Spokesperson.
It's illegal in New Mexico to shoot a gun into the air.
"If you’re caught, you will be arrested or charged," Francisco said.
APD said it's new shot shot tracking technology, Spotspotter, will make it easier to find people firing guns.
"If a shot is fired, we can pinpoint it usually within a couple of meters where the shot was fired," Gallegos said. "
APD plans to have officers on the lookout for people shooting guns.
"We will have our officers in the southeast and the southwest, in the downtown area," Gallegos said. "They'll be able to respond to specifically to where shots are fired.”
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company