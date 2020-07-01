People using illegal fireworks subject to $500 fine in Albuquerque | KOB 4
People using illegal fireworks subject to $500 fine in Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 01, 2020 05:28 PM
Created: July 01, 2020 04:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  City officials say they're seeing an increase in calls about illegal fireworks.

According to the city, they've received 1,565 calls about illegal fireworks. At the same time last year, the city had received 385 calls.

Starting Friday, the city plans to have extra staff on call at 311 to help with any complaints about fireworks.

People who use illegal fireworks are subject to a $500 citation, however, they will be warned first. 

"I think that's a better approach for us. It also provides a lot of safety for our firefighters," said Fire Chief Paul Dow. "As you can imagine, there's some environments that it's not safe for our firefighters to approach certain households, especially the night of the Fourth, there may be some partying going on, but where we can, and obviously have to enforce that $500 and that citation. We're absolutely going to do that."

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is reminding people that the city will launch fireworks from four difference sites on the 4th of July. Keller said people should watch the displays from their home.

He also warned about using fireworks around veterans who suffer from PTSD.

"So if you do have a veteran that lives nearby and you do want to have some legal fireworks, you might ask them," Keller said. "Also, want to remind folks we're trying to keep displays away from the VA area. That's also why we're not using Memorial Park for fireworks."


 


